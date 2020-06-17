All apartments in Chicago
1817 N Clybourn Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1817 N Clybourn Ave 1

1817 North Clybourn Avenue · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1817 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 1817 N Clybourn Ave - Property Id: 293628

This three bedroom, two bath unit boasts beautifully refinished hardwood floors and lofty high ceilings for that homey vintage feel. The apartment is outfitted with an updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, a dishwasher, central air conditioning, and laundry machines right in the apartment! Generous closet space is featured in each of the bedrooms that are large enough to accommodate any size bed. The living room has an open layout with big, bright windows which promote an inviting atmosphere in this apartment. Enjoy the fun of Clybourn Corridor! This building is conveniently located two blocks away from both the North/Clybourn Red Line and the Armitage Brown Line CTA train stations. The Loop is also easily accessed using Clybourn Avenue. DePaul University is within easy reach (five blocks south) as are the Kennedy Expressway and Lake Shore Drive (each a five to ten minute drive).
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 have any available units?
1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 have?
Some of 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 N Clybourn Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
