1817 N Clybourn Ave 1

3Bed - 2Bath at 1817 N Clybourn Ave - Property Id: 293628



This three bedroom, two bath unit boasts beautifully refinished hardwood floors and lofty high ceilings for that homey vintage feel. The apartment is outfitted with an updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, a dishwasher, central air conditioning, and laundry machines right in the apartment! Generous closet space is featured in each of the bedrooms that are large enough to accommodate any size bed. The living room has an open layout with big, bright windows which promote an inviting atmosphere in this apartment. Enjoy the fun of Clybourn Corridor! This building is conveniently located two blocks away from both the North/Clybourn Red Line and the Armitage Brown Line CTA train stations. The Loop is also easily accessed using Clybourn Avenue. DePaul University is within easy reach (five blocks south) as are the Kennedy Expressway and Lake Shore Drive (each a five to ten minute drive).

