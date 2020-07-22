All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:30 AM

1816 S Peoria

1816 South Peoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

1816 South Peoria Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Fully rehabbed 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom in the Pilsen (East) neighborhood at. This unit comes with hardwood floors, track lighting, brand new luxury stainless steel kitchen appliance & tile flooring. In unit washer and dryer - a whole laundry room. Central Heat & Central air for the tenant to control. Tenant's are responsible for Gas, Electricity, Internet/Cable. Landlord is responsible for Water, Trash, Sewer. We do accept pets (Cats & Dogs) for a one time pet fee, with the max of two. Dog's must be less a certain weight and breed restrictions due apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 S Peoria have any available units?
1816 S Peoria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 S Peoria have?
Some of 1816 S Peoria's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 S Peoria currently offering any rent specials?
1816 S Peoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 S Peoria pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 S Peoria is pet friendly.
Does 1816 S Peoria offer parking?
No, 1816 S Peoria does not offer parking.
Does 1816 S Peoria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 S Peoria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 S Peoria have a pool?
No, 1816 S Peoria does not have a pool.
Does 1816 S Peoria have accessible units?
No, 1816 S Peoria does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 S Peoria have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 S Peoria does not have units with dishwashers.
