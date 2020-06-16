All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1801 W Larchmont Ave 604
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1801 W Larchmont Ave 604

1801 West Larchmont Avenue · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1801 West Larchmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 604 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
GORGEOUS LOFT W/ PRIVATE ROOF DECK, PARKING&MORE! - Property Id: 223598

Beautiful top floor 2bed/2ba loft for rent in prime North Center location. Incredible views throughout, as well as access to your own private roof deck w/ skyline views. Features exposed brick, gas fireplace, renovated kitchen & master bath, in-unit laundry, and tons of closet space throughout including a 18x12 interior storage space. Rent includes 1 gated parking space, internet and cable. Ideal location. Just steps away from the Metra, Brown Line. Coonley School District!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223598
Property Id 223598

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 have any available units?
1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 have?
Some of 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 currently offering any rent specials?
1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 pet-friendly?
No, 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 offer parking?
Yes, 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 does offer parking.
Does 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 have a pool?
No, 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 does not have a pool.
Does 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 have accessible units?
No, 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1801 W Larchmont Ave 604?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
1600-14 W Belle Plaine
1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
517 W Oakdale Ave
517 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2730 N Wayne
2730 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity