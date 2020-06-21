1801 N Bissell St 1F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Unit 1F Available 08/01/20 Spacious Studio Loft in Great Lincoln Park Spot! - Property Id: 294640



Awesome loft apartment in amazing location available August 1!

This apartment is truly one of a kind: 20 foot tall tin ceilings, tons of natural light, chalk wall, map wall, storage loft with built-in ladder, and 3 walk-in closets.



Supreme location within walking distance to Marianos, Trader Joes, Aldi, CVS, Halsted bus, the North/Clybourn Red Line stop, and Armitage Brown Line stop. Other ammenties include: central heat, built in A/C window unit, dishwasher, coin laundry in basement.



Full video walk-through available!



$250 move in fee per person



Contact Julie for showings!

Stark Chicago Management

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294640

