1801 N Bissell St 1F

Amenities
Unit 1F Available 08/01/20 Spacious Studio Loft in Great Lincoln Park Spot! - Property Id: 294640
Awesome loft apartment in amazing location available August 1!
This apartment is truly one of a kind: 20 foot tall tin ceilings, tons of natural light, chalk wall, map wall, storage loft with built-in ladder, and 3 walk-in closets.
Supreme location within walking distance to Marianos, Trader Joes, Aldi, CVS, Halsted bus, the North/Clybourn Red Line stop, and Armitage Brown Line stop. Other ammenties include: central heat, built in A/C window unit, dishwasher, coin laundry in basement.
Full video walk-through available!
$250 move in fee per person
Contact Julie for showings!
Stark Chicago Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294640
Property Id 294640
(RLNE5836737)