1801 N Bissell St 1F
1801 N Bissell St 1F

1801 North Bissell Street · (773) 321-8227
Location

1801 North Bissell Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit 1F Available 08/01/20 Spacious Studio Loft in Great Lincoln Park Spot! - Property Id: 294640

Awesome loft apartment in amazing location available August 1!
This apartment is truly one of a kind: 20 foot tall tin ceilings, tons of natural light, chalk wall, map wall, storage loft with built-in ladder, and 3 walk-in closets.

Supreme location within walking distance to Marianos, Trader Joes, Aldi, CVS, Halsted bus, the North/Clybourn Red Line stop, and Armitage Brown Line stop. Other ammenties include: central heat, built in A/C window unit, dishwasher, coin laundry in basement.

Full video walk-through available!

$250 move in fee per person

Contact Julie for showings!
Stark Chicago Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294640
Property Id 294640

(RLNE5836737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

