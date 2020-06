Amenities

Across from 606...Great Home in Great Location! 1BR /1BA first floor unit in 4-unit walk up building with private corner entrance. Closet space in unit and extra storage space in basement. Multiple, No-Charge, washing and drying units available in lower level. Fully renovated. Stainless steel appliances. Quiet non-smoking building overlooking the 606. Short walk to North Avenue, Damen, EL, shops and restaurants.. Available July 1.