Location

180 East Pearson Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4706 · Avail. now

$12,747

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
valet service
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN at Exclsuive Water Tower Residences. Watch the attached video of your new home and live in a magnificently renovated, ultra-luxurious 47th floor, south-facing residence above the Ritz Carlton Hotel-2975 square foot-3 true bedrooms / 3 bathroom residence frames spectacular postcard views of the Lake, Navy Pier and Chicago skyline from oversized windows equipped with motorized solar shades. Spacious floor plan offers enormous room sizes for gracious living and entertaining. Large foyer, large living/dining room, family room adjacent to custom white kitchen w/12 foot island, high-end appliances, induction cooktop with overhead external exhaust vent, butler's pantry with wine fridge, large laundry room w/side by side washer/dryer walk in utility closet, crisp white bedrooms w/ luxurious ensuite baths, master suite w/oversized master bath + two large custom walk in closets equipped with shelves, drawers and all the features you want. Home offers 3 walk in custom designed storage closets throughout in addition to walk in bedroom closets. And living above the - newly renovated - exclusive Ritz Carlton Hotel offers all those coveted amenities to simplify your life to create that resort like living environment, every day. On site valet or self- parking options available to residents and their guests. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 East Pearson Street have any available units?
180 East Pearson Street has a unit available for $12,747 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 East Pearson Street have?
Some of 180 East Pearson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 East Pearson Street currently offering any rent specials?
180 East Pearson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 East Pearson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 East Pearson Street is pet friendly.
Does 180 East Pearson Street offer parking?
Yes, 180 East Pearson Street does offer parking.
Does 180 East Pearson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 East Pearson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 East Pearson Street have a pool?
No, 180 East Pearson Street does not have a pool.
Does 180 East Pearson Street have accessible units?
No, 180 East Pearson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 180 East Pearson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 East Pearson Street has units with dishwashers.
