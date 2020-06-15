180 East Pearson Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN at Exclsuive Water Tower Residences. Watch the attached video of your new home and live in a magnificently renovated, ultra-luxurious 47th floor, south-facing residence above the Ritz Carlton Hotel-2975 square foot-3 true bedrooms / 3 bathroom residence frames spectacular postcard views of the Lake, Navy Pier and Chicago skyline from oversized windows equipped with motorized solar shades. Spacious floor plan offers enormous room sizes for gracious living and entertaining. Large foyer, large living/dining room, family room adjacent to custom white kitchen w/12 foot island, high-end appliances, induction cooktop with overhead external exhaust vent, butler's pantry with wine fridge, large laundry room w/side by side washer/dryer walk in utility closet, crisp white bedrooms w/ luxurious ensuite baths, master suite w/oversized master bath + two large custom walk in closets equipped with shelves, drawers and all the features you want. Home offers 3 walk in custom designed storage closets throughout in addition to walk in bedroom closets. And living above the - newly renovated - exclusive Ritz Carlton Hotel offers all those coveted amenities to simplify your life to create that resort like living environment, every day. On site valet or self- parking options available to residents and their guests. Pets welcome.