Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1751 W MONTROSE AVE, #1 - Property Id: 284777



Spacious Two Bedroom in Ravenswood!

Heart of Ravenswood!...Huge gutted and rehabbed Apartment 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit, exposed brick, hardwood floors, New Kitchen, granite and Stainless appliances, Washer/Dryer in unit, high ceilings, central A/C, super convenient to the Montrose Brown Line, the Metra trains, shops, restaurants, bars, Ravenswood School District...PETS WELCOME!



Amenities:

Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284777

Property Id 284777



(RLNE5852774)