All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1751 W Montrose Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1751 W Montrose Ave 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1751 W Montrose Ave 1

1751 West Montrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1751 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1751 W MONTROSE AVE, #1 - Property Id: 284777

Spacious Two Bedroom in Ravenswood!
Heart of Ravenswood!...Huge gutted and rehabbed Apartment 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit, exposed brick, hardwood floors, New Kitchen, granite and Stainless appliances, Washer/Dryer in unit, high ceilings, central A/C, super convenient to the Montrose Brown Line, the Metra trains, shops, restaurants, bars, Ravenswood School District...PETS WELCOME!

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284777
Property Id 284777

(RLNE5852774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 have any available units?
1751 W Montrose Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 have?
Some of 1751 W Montrose Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1751 W Montrose Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 W Montrose Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
The Pelham
326 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments
7643 S Stewart Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607
6616 N. Glenwood
6616 N Glenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Regents Park
5035 South East End Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2715 North Wayne Ave. Apt.
2715 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College