Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:40 AM

175 East Delaware Place

175 East Delaware Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1254689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 East Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Gut Rehab 2Bed/2Ba in The Hancock Bldg! HDWD Floors, quartz, stainless steel appliances.
Incredible brand new two bedroom facing east with sweeping views of Lake Michigan, Navy Pier, Lake Shore Drive and city. Everything is completely remodeled - All new kitchen w/ high end ss appliances, quartz countertops, new baths, engineered hardwood floors throughout. Good closet space plus additional storage on site. In-unit washer/dryer (also new). Be the first to live in this new rehab! Full-service bldg includes 24hr doorstaff, newly remodeled indoor pool, exercise room, valet cleaners & grocery store. Unbeatable location-steps to Michigan Ave, Oak St, the lake and shopping & restaurants!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 East Delaware Place have any available units?
175 East Delaware Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 East Delaware Place have?
Some of 175 East Delaware Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 East Delaware Place currently offering any rent specials?
175 East Delaware Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 East Delaware Place pet-friendly?
No, 175 East Delaware Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 175 East Delaware Place offer parking?
No, 175 East Delaware Place does not offer parking.
Does 175 East Delaware Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 East Delaware Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 East Delaware Place have a pool?
Yes, 175 East Delaware Place has a pool.
Does 175 East Delaware Place have accessible units?
No, 175 East Delaware Place does not have accessible units.
Does 175 East Delaware Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 East Delaware Place does not have units with dishwashers.
