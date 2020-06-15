175 East Delaware Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool valet service

Gut Rehab 2Bed/2Ba in The Hancock Bldg! HDWD Floors, quartz, stainless steel appliances.

Incredible brand new two bedroom facing east with sweeping views of Lake Michigan, Navy Pier, Lake Shore Drive and city. Everything is completely remodeled - All new kitchen w/ high end ss appliances, quartz countertops, new baths, engineered hardwood floors throughout. Good closet space plus additional storage on site. In-unit washer/dryer (also new). Be the first to live in this new rehab! Full-service bldg includes 24hr doorstaff, newly remodeled indoor pool, exercise room, valet cleaners & grocery store. Unbeatable location-steps to Michigan Ave, Oak St, the lake and shopping & restaurants!

