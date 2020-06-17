All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

175 E Delaware Place

175 E Delaware Pl · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 E Delaware Pl, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4915 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
valet service
dogs allowed
Gut Rehab 2Bed/2Ba - Property Id: 238964

Gut Rehab 2Bed/2Ba in The Hancock Bldg! HDWD Floors, quartz, stainless steel appliances.
Incredible brand new two bedroom facing east with sweeping views of Lake Michigan, Navy Pier, Lake Shore Drive and city. Everything is completely remodeled - All new kitchen w/ high end ss appliances, quartz countertops, new baths, engineered hardwood floors throughout. Good closet space plus additional storage on site. In-unit washer/dryer (also new). Be the first to live in this new rehab! Full-service bldg includes 24hr doorstaff, newly remodeled indoor pool, exercise room, valet cleaners & grocery store. Unbeatable location-steps to Michigan Ave, Oak St, the lake and shopping & restaurants!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238964
Property Id 238964

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5621711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 E Delaware Place have any available units?
175 E Delaware Place has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 E Delaware Place have?
Some of 175 E Delaware Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 E Delaware Place currently offering any rent specials?
175 E Delaware Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 E Delaware Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 E Delaware Place is pet friendly.
Does 175 E Delaware Place offer parking?
No, 175 E Delaware Place does not offer parking.
Does 175 E Delaware Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 E Delaware Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 E Delaware Place have a pool?
Yes, 175 E Delaware Place has a pool.
Does 175 E Delaware Place have accessible units?
No, 175 E Delaware Place does not have accessible units.
Does 175 E Delaware Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 E Delaware Place has units with dishwashers.
