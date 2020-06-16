All apartments in Chicago
1742 W Roscoe St 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1742 W Roscoe St 2

1742 West Roscoe Street · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1742 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bike storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Spacious and Sunny 1 Bed 1 Bath in Chicago! - Property Id: 276857

Charming Roscoe Village Area! Avail Now!
This spacious, sunny 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on a quiet tree lined street but close to all Roscoe Village/ Lakeview has to offer! Apartment boasts ample closet space including a walk-in, ceiling fans, in unit w/d and a big, well-maintained backyard to enjoy Chicago's beautiful summer seasons! Bike storage is available. Short walk to terrific shopping, dining, nightlife, public trans and more! Pet friendly and available now! Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/uD_h99JY-Yg
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276857
Property Id 276857

(RLNE5850972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 W Roscoe St 2 have any available units?
1742 W Roscoe St 2 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 W Roscoe St 2 have?
Some of 1742 W Roscoe St 2's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 W Roscoe St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1742 W Roscoe St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 W Roscoe St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 W Roscoe St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1742 W Roscoe St 2 offer parking?
No, 1742 W Roscoe St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1742 W Roscoe St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 W Roscoe St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 W Roscoe St 2 have a pool?
No, 1742 W Roscoe St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1742 W Roscoe St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1742 W Roscoe St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 W Roscoe St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 W Roscoe St 2 has units with dishwashers.
