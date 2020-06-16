1742 W Roscoe St 2

Amenities

Spacious and Sunny 1 Bed 1 Bath in Chicago! - Property Id: 276857



Charming Roscoe Village Area! Avail Now!

This spacious, sunny 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on a quiet tree lined street but close to all Roscoe Village/ Lakeview has to offer! Apartment boasts ample closet space including a walk-in, ceiling fans, in unit w/d and a big, well-maintained backyard to enjoy Chicago's beautiful summer seasons! Bike storage is available. Short walk to terrific shopping, dining, nightlife, public trans and more! Pet friendly and available now! Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/uD_h99JY-Yg

