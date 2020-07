Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

This UNIT feels just like a Single Family Home! Unit is just steps to Andersonville and steps away from the NEW Ravenswood Metra Stop. This 3000 sq.ft. property provides generous interior AND exterior space. The main level consists of the kitchen with an elegant Island.A huge walk-in Pantry along with a family room with a beautiful fireplace. Main level also consists of a walk in pantry,mud room(with a 6x6 closet) and a powder room. One balcony is also on the main level. Second Level consists of 10 FT Tall ceilings with a master bedroom and bathroom along with another 2 bedrooms, 1 Bathroom AND a storage room. Another balcony is connected to this 2nd Level. The lower Level has a ceiling height of 9 feet and is accompanied by a lounge(REC) room consisting of a fire place and a bar area. The 4th bedroom and 3rd bathroom are located on this lower level along with another laundry room. This property is minutes away from the METRA and RED LINE/Bike Trail and many other attractions.