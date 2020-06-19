All apartments in Chicago
1720 S Michigan St 3015

1720 S Michigan Ave · (773) 318-3881
Location

1720 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3015 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HIGH FLOOR 1BED CONDO WITH IN-UNIT LAUNDRY,BALCONY - Property Id: 291941

South Loop 1 bedroom on high floor w/ fantastic city views! Great layout. Features ss appliances, granite counters, large balcony, washer/dryer in-unit. Great location and close to lake, bike trails, public transit, shops & museums. Rent includes heating, a/c, and basic cable. Rent includes 1 garage parking space. Available August 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291941
Property Id 291941

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 S Michigan St 3015 have any available units?
1720 S Michigan St 3015 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 S Michigan St 3015 have?
Some of 1720 S Michigan St 3015's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 S Michigan St 3015 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 S Michigan St 3015 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 S Michigan St 3015 pet-friendly?
No, 1720 S Michigan St 3015 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1720 S Michigan St 3015 offer parking?
Yes, 1720 S Michigan St 3015 does offer parking.
Does 1720 S Michigan St 3015 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 S Michigan St 3015 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 S Michigan St 3015 have a pool?
No, 1720 S Michigan St 3015 does not have a pool.
Does 1720 S Michigan St 3015 have accessible units?
No, 1720 S Michigan St 3015 does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 S Michigan St 3015 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 S Michigan St 3015 has units with dishwashers.
