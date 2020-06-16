All apartments in Chicago
1712 W NORTH
Last updated November 15 2019 at 9:20 PM

1712 W NORTH

1712 West North Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1712 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Penthouse 2bed/2ba available for rent in excellent Wicker Park/Bucktown location! Incredible extra-wide home w/ skyline views. Large open living room w/ plenty of space for full dining area and large furniture, plus home office. High ceilings, gas fireplace. Beautiful kitchen w/ ss appliances and granite counters, backsplash and breakfast bar. Large bedrooms w/ plenty of closet space. Master bath has double-bowl vanity, whirl pool tub and separate shower. Plenty of outdoor space with 2 balconies as well as a private rooftop deck with city views! Attached garage parking included. Steps to North/Ashland buses and I-90/94. Short walk to Metra and Blue Line. No security deposit, $600 move-in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 W NORTH have any available units?
1712 W NORTH has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 W NORTH have?
Some of 1712 W NORTH's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 W NORTH currently offering any rent specials?
1712 W NORTH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 W NORTH pet-friendly?
No, 1712 W NORTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1712 W NORTH offer parking?
Yes, 1712 W NORTH does offer parking.
Does 1712 W NORTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 W NORTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 W NORTH have a pool?
Yes, 1712 W NORTH has a pool.
Does 1712 W NORTH have accessible units?
No, 1712 W NORTH does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 W NORTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 W NORTH does not have units with dishwashers.
