1707 North Crilly Court

Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath Condo w/ In-Unit Laundry!

Don't miss out on this incredible three bedroom, two bathroom condo in desirable Old Town! Excellent location offering close proximity to tons of shops, restaurants and access to public transportation. Bustling Wells St and North Ave just a few blocks away and access to Lake Shore drive also nearby. Another highlight of the location are the public schools such as Lincoln Elementary and high schools. Close proximity to some of Chicago's best private schools, like Latin and Francis Parker. Condo offers tons of space with hardwood floors throughout entire unit. Renovated kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave! Walk out to private patio, perfect for relaxing and grilling in the summer. All three bedrooms can fit a queen size bed and both bathrooms have been updated. Laundry located in-unit with central heating and air. Call now to schedule a showing!

