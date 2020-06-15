All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

1707 North Crilly Court

1707 North Crilly Court
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1707 North Crilly Court, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath Condo w/ In-Unit Laundry!
Don't miss out on this incredible three bedroom, two bathroom condo in desirable Old Town! Excellent location offering close proximity to tons of shops, restaurants and access to public transportation. Bustling Wells St and North Ave just a few blocks away and access to Lake Shore drive also nearby. Another highlight of the location are the public schools such as Lincoln Elementary and high schools. Close proximity to some of Chicago's best private schools, like Latin and Francis Parker. Condo offers tons of space with hardwood floors throughout entire unit. Renovated kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave! Walk out to private patio, perfect for relaxing and grilling in the summer. All three bedrooms can fit a queen size bed and both bathrooms have been updated. Laundry located in-unit with central heating and air. Call now to schedule a showing!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 North Crilly Court have any available units?
1707 North Crilly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 North Crilly Court have?
Some of 1707 North Crilly Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 North Crilly Court currently offering any rent specials?
1707 North Crilly Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 North Crilly Court pet-friendly?
No, 1707 North Crilly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1707 North Crilly Court offer parking?
No, 1707 North Crilly Court does not offer parking.
Does 1707 North Crilly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 North Crilly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 North Crilly Court have a pool?
No, 1707 North Crilly Court does not have a pool.
Does 1707 North Crilly Court have accessible units?
No, 1707 North Crilly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 North Crilly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 North Crilly Court has units with dishwashers.
