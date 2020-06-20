Rent Calculator
All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1706 West Touhy Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1706 West Touhy Ave.
1706 W Touhy Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1706 W Touhy Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Huge 2 bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors, formal dining room, french doors, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, decorative fireplace, pet possible.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1706 West Touhy Ave. have any available units?
1706 West Touhy Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1706 West Touhy Ave. have?
Some of 1706 West Touhy Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1706 West Touhy Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1706 West Touhy Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 West Touhy Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 West Touhy Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1706 West Touhy Ave. offer parking?
No, 1706 West Touhy Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1706 West Touhy Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 West Touhy Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 West Touhy Ave. have a pool?
No, 1706 West Touhy Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1706 West Touhy Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1706 West Touhy Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 West Touhy Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 West Touhy Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
