1706 North Richmond Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:15 AM

1706 North Richmond Street

1706 North Richmond Street · (312) 320-8384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1706 North Richmond Street, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
$500 rent reduction! Impossible-to-find single family home on one of Logan/Humboldt's best blocks only a few minutes away from the 606, Parson's, the California Blue Line and all that Logan Square has to offer. Incredible living space, with beautiful porch and deck overlooking landscaped backyard with two gorgeous trees both in the front and back. Four bedrooms with 3 1/2 baths all with high-end finishes throughout. House has stainless steel appliances, 2-fireplaces, 3-outdoor spaces, granite countertops, 2-car garage, washer and dryer, custom-high-end Y-lighting, 2-skylights, whirlpool jacuzzi tub with separate shower and double vanities. Extremely spacious master suite with two huge walk-in closets. Trendy custom wall-paper in select bedrooms/office and an incredible amount of windows and light throughout. Available August 1st. Property listed and owned by IL real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 North Richmond Street have any available units?
1706 North Richmond Street has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 North Richmond Street have?
Some of 1706 North Richmond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 North Richmond Street currently offering any rent specials?
1706 North Richmond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 North Richmond Street pet-friendly?
No, 1706 North Richmond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1706 North Richmond Street offer parking?
Yes, 1706 North Richmond Street does offer parking.
Does 1706 North Richmond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 North Richmond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 North Richmond Street have a pool?
Yes, 1706 North Richmond Street has a pool.
Does 1706 North Richmond Street have accessible units?
No, 1706 North Richmond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 North Richmond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 North Richmond Street has units with dishwashers.
