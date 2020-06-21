1706 North Richmond Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

$500 rent reduction! Impossible-to-find single family home on one of Logan/Humboldt's best blocks only a few minutes away from the 606, Parson's, the California Blue Line and all that Logan Square has to offer. Incredible living space, with beautiful porch and deck overlooking landscaped backyard with two gorgeous trees both in the front and back. Four bedrooms with 3 1/2 baths all with high-end finishes throughout. House has stainless steel appliances, 2-fireplaces, 3-outdoor spaces, granite countertops, 2-car garage, washer and dryer, custom-high-end Y-lighting, 2-skylights, whirlpool jacuzzi tub with separate shower and double vanities. Extremely spacious master suite with two huge walk-in closets. Trendy custom wall-paper in select bedrooms/office and an incredible amount of windows and light throughout. Available August 1st. Property listed and owned by IL real estate agent.