1701 North DAMEN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Available Now, Move In Ready, main level hardwood floors just refinished, entire unit freshly painted throughout. Stunning Loft Condo in the heart of Bucktown with 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms both ensuite. Duplex down with Northern exposure and attached balcony off main living & dining room. Kitchen has granite, large breakfast island & stainless steel appliances, gas/wbfp in living room, hardwood floors, huge picture windows, 12' timber ceilings, exposed brick, lots of closet space and central AC & heat. Great lower level family/media room accessed by attractive spiral staircase is perfect for entertaining guests. Separate in unit laundry room. Building has common roof deck, only 5 mins to CTA blue line and expressway. No security deposit, non-refundable move in/out fee. One secure gated parking space available for additional $150 per month.