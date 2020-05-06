All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:48 PM

1701 North DAMEN Avenue

1701 North Damen Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

1701 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Available Now, Move In Ready, main level hardwood floors just refinished, entire unit freshly painted throughout. Stunning Loft Condo in the heart of Bucktown with 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms both ensuite. Duplex down with Northern exposure and attached balcony off main living & dining room. Kitchen has granite, large breakfast island & stainless steel appliances, gas/wbfp in living room, hardwood floors, huge picture windows, 12' timber ceilings, exposed brick, lots of closet space and central AC & heat. Great lower level family/media room accessed by attractive spiral staircase is perfect for entertaining guests. Separate in unit laundry room. Building has common roof deck, only 5 mins to CTA blue line and expressway. No security deposit, non-refundable move in/out fee. One secure gated parking space available for additional $150 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 North DAMEN Avenue have any available units?
1701 North DAMEN Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 North DAMEN Avenue have?
Some of 1701 North DAMEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 North DAMEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1701 North DAMEN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 North DAMEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1701 North DAMEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1701 North DAMEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1701 North DAMEN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1701 North DAMEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 North DAMEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 North DAMEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1701 North DAMEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1701 North DAMEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1701 North DAMEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 North DAMEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 North DAMEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
