Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:23 PM

17 North Loomis Street

17 North Loomis Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 North Loomis Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2K · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
This is what West Loop loft living should be. The large and very well appointed (high-end stainless appliances, concrete counter tops) kitchen opens up to a large living and dining space with a soaring concrete ceiling, making this the perfect spot for lounging and entertaining. The wall of large windows provides plenty of natural sunlight, and the large master bedroom comes with attached master bath. The second bedroom is a flexible space that can be further divided into two rooms with stylish slider doors. This condo is close to all that the West Loop has to offer, including shopping, dining, expressways, multiple EL stops, and bus lines. Garage parking is included, as is in-unit Washer/dryer and a large storage room. Common rooftop deck features spectacular views of downtown. Pets are permitted but must be reviewed and approved by the owner and listing agent. $300 move-in fee plus application fee. All prospective tenants must submit to a background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 North Loomis Street have any available units?
17 North Loomis Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 North Loomis Street have?
Some of 17 North Loomis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 North Loomis Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 North Loomis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 North Loomis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 North Loomis Street is pet friendly.
Does 17 North Loomis Street offer parking?
Yes, 17 North Loomis Street does offer parking.
Does 17 North Loomis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 North Loomis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 North Loomis Street have a pool?
No, 17 North Loomis Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 North Loomis Street have accessible units?
No, 17 North Loomis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 North Loomis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 North Loomis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
