17 North Loomis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel elevator

This is what West Loop loft living should be. The large and very well appointed (high-end stainless appliances, concrete counter tops) kitchen opens up to a large living and dining space with a soaring concrete ceiling, making this the perfect spot for lounging and entertaining. The wall of large windows provides plenty of natural sunlight, and the large master bedroom comes with attached master bath. The second bedroom is a flexible space that can be further divided into two rooms with stylish slider doors. This condo is close to all that the West Loop has to offer, including shopping, dining, expressways, multiple EL stops, and bus lines. Garage parking is included, as is in-unit Washer/dryer and a large storage room. Common rooftop deck features spectacular views of downtown. Pets are permitted but must be reviewed and approved by the owner and listing agent. $300 move-in fee plus application fee. All prospective tenants must submit to a background and credit check.