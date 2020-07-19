Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

HUGE CLOSETS IN 2 BEDROOM HOME NEAR CICERO - Property Id: 314991



Kick back and relax in your new SPACIOUS home with huge bedrooms, large closets, and modern finishes on a quiet, peaceful street in West Garfield Park - Enjoy being close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!



APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:

550+ CREDIT SCORE

3X INCOME

NO EVICTIONS

NO BANKRUPTCIES

SECTION 8 AND ALL SUBSIDY GROUPS WELCOME!!



Please text or email Kevin Hoffman from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing.

(kevin@dreamspotsrealestate.com)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/169-n-leclaire-ave-chicago-il/314991

Property Id 314991



