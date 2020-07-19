All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

169 N Leclaire Ave

169 North Leclaire Avenue · (773) 630-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

169 North Leclaire Avenue, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
HUGE CLOSETS IN 2 BEDROOM HOME NEAR CICERO - Property Id: 314991

Kick back and relax in your new SPACIOUS home with huge bedrooms, large closets, and modern finishes on a quiet, peaceful street in West Garfield Park - Enjoy being close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
550+ CREDIT SCORE
3X INCOME
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES
SECTION 8 AND ALL SUBSIDY GROUPS WELCOME!!

Please text or email Kevin Hoffman from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing.
(kevin@dreamspotsrealestate.com)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/169-n-leclaire-ave-chicago-il/314991
Property Id 314991

(RLNE5937898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 N Leclaire Ave have any available units?
169 N Leclaire Ave has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 N Leclaire Ave have?
Some of 169 N Leclaire Ave's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 N Leclaire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
169 N Leclaire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 N Leclaire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 N Leclaire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 169 N Leclaire Ave offer parking?
No, 169 N Leclaire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 169 N Leclaire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 N Leclaire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 N Leclaire Ave have a pool?
No, 169 N Leclaire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 169 N Leclaire Ave have accessible units?
No, 169 N Leclaire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 169 N Leclaire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 N Leclaire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
