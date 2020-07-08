All apartments in Chicago
1655 North Western Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 11:54 AM

1655 North Western Avenue

1655 North Western Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1961338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1655 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brand New Everything! 3 Bed, 2 Bath
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Be the first to live in this brand new, solid construction building available for a July 1st move in! Expansive kitchen/living area. Brand new top of the line appliances and finishes. First bedroom 12 x 12 Front room 22 1/2 x 23 Balcony 11 x 8 1/2 Bathroom 9 x7 Second bedroom 14 x 9 Master bedroom 14 1/2 x 12 Master bathroom 10 x 7 5 minute walk to blue line, Starbucks, Walgreens, Margies Candies or bus steps away to your destination! 1 assigned parking space included per unit gated/uncovered! Restaurants/Stores/Nightlife(Once back to normal): Very clean Dunkin Donuts and J&Co hair salon next door. Downtown Buck town 5 min walk and Small Chavel best burger joint in city! Heart of Wicker Park 15 min walk. - Presened by Fulton Grace Realty
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 North Western Avenue have any available units?
1655 North Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1655 North Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1655 North Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 North Western Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 North Western Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1655 North Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1655 North Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 1655 North Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 North Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 North Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 1655 North Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1655 North Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1655 North Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 North Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 North Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 North Western Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 North Western Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
