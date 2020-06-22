1651 N. Claremont #2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Free laundry and storage on site! Nice, sunny, 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in Bucktown. Available July. Unit features: central heat and air, separate unit deck. Building features a shared common patio in rear of bulding—great for grilling and entertaining. What a location! 94 Walk Score rating—short distance to tons of dining/entertainment optons. Blocks to Goddess and Grocer and Jewel. (3) blocks to CTA Blue line train and only a block to North Avenue and Western CTA bus lines. Cat or small dog (under 50lbs, over 2 years, breed restrictions) considered with extra fdee. (2nd bedroom is smaller and works better as an office/den) Photos from similar unit in building.

Beautiful sunny Bucktown property featuring central heat and air, refinished hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and new bath. Building features a shared rear patio great for grilling and entertaining, and free laundry on site. 94 Walk Score rating--walking distance to the 606, blocks to Goddess and Grocer and Jewel grocery stores. (3) blocks to CTA Blue Line train and only a block to North Avenue and Western CTA bus lines. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee.