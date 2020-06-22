All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1651 N. Claremont #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1651 N. Claremont #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1651 N. Claremont #2

1651 North Claremont Avenue · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1651 North Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Free laundry and storage on site! Nice, sunny, 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in Bucktown. Available July. Unit features: central heat and air, separate unit deck. Building features a shared common patio in rear of bulding—great for grilling and entertaining. What a location! 94 Walk Score rating—short distance to tons of dining/entertainment optons. Blocks to Goddess and Grocer and Jewel. (3) blocks to CTA Blue line train and only a block to North Avenue and Western CTA bus lines. Cat or small dog (under 50lbs, over 2 years, breed restrictions) considered with extra fdee. (2nd bedroom is smaller and works better as an office/den) Photos from similar unit in building.
Beautiful sunny Bucktown property featuring central heat and air, refinished hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and new bath. Building features a shared rear patio great for grilling and entertaining, and free laundry on site. 94 Walk Score rating--walking distance to the 606, blocks to Goddess and Grocer and Jewel grocery stores. (3) blocks to CTA Blue Line train and only a block to North Avenue and Western CTA bus lines. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 N. Claremont #2 have any available units?
1651 N. Claremont #2 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 N. Claremont #2 have?
Some of 1651 N. Claremont #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 N. Claremont #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1651 N. Claremont #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 N. Claremont #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 N. Claremont #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1651 N. Claremont #2 offer parking?
No, 1651 N. Claremont #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1651 N. Claremont #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 N. Claremont #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 N. Claremont #2 have a pool?
No, 1651 N. Claremont #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1651 N. Claremont #2 have accessible units?
No, 1651 N. Claremont #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 N. Claremont #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 N. Claremont #2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1651 N. Claremont #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hyde Park Tower Apartments
5140 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
Woodlawn Court
5218 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2876-90 North Clark
2876 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity