All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1640 West Pierce Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1640 West Pierce Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:53 PM

1640 West Pierce Avenue

1640 West Pierce Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1863059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1640 West Pierce Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Perfect 2B 1B in highly sought-after Wicker Park location with outdoor space! Available June 1st!
Unbeatable 2 bed, 1 bath unit available 6/1 in Chicago's hot Wicker Park neighborhood. This unit is close to it all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation! Hardwood floors and sunlight are the first features you see when entering this charming apartment. Living room and kitchen combo with dishwasher, good closet space, central AC and heat system, plus a patio to enjoy this summer! Parking space available for additional $100.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 West Pierce Avenue have any available units?
1640 West Pierce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 West Pierce Avenue have?
Some of 1640 West Pierce Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 West Pierce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1640 West Pierce Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 West Pierce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1640 West Pierce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1640 West Pierce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1640 West Pierce Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1640 West Pierce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 West Pierce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 West Pierce Avenue have a pool?
No, 1640 West Pierce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1640 West Pierce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1640 West Pierce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 West Pierce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 West Pierce Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1640 West Pierce Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
8201 S Drexel Ave
8201 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
1438 W Belmont
1438 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2850 N Sheridan Rd
2850 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
2801 W Logan Blvd
2801 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity