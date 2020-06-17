All apartments in Chicago
1639 W 78th St 3E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1639 W 78th St 3E

1639 W 78th St · (312) 600-8924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1639 W 78th St, Chicago, IL 60643
Beverly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3E · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
online portal
dogs allowed
Newly renovated Apartment Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 167722

Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments starting at $1,050/month. Close to highway, transportation, shopping and restaurants. Unit comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, intercom system. The tenant is responsible to pay electric and gas bills. Tenant is also responsible for heat. Section 8 welcome.
Make your stay more convenient with our free online rent payment and online maintenance request options. One year lease required. One month's rent and is payable in full, before tenant moves in.

Rental Terms
Move in fee: $350
Rent: $1,050
Application Fee: Applied
Available Now

For more details and showing appointments, please text or call 312.600.8924!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167722
Property Id 167722

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 W 78th St 3E have any available units?
1639 W 78th St 3E has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 W 78th St 3E have?
Some of 1639 W 78th St 3E's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 W 78th St 3E currently offering any rent specials?
1639 W 78th St 3E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 W 78th St 3E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1639 W 78th St 3E is pet friendly.
Does 1639 W 78th St 3E offer parking?
No, 1639 W 78th St 3E does not offer parking.
Does 1639 W 78th St 3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 W 78th St 3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 W 78th St 3E have a pool?
No, 1639 W 78th St 3E does not have a pool.
Does 1639 W 78th St 3E have accessible units?
No, 1639 W 78th St 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 W 78th St 3E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 W 78th St 3E has units with dishwashers.
