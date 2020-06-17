1639 W 78th St 3E

Amenities
Newly renovated Apartment Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 167722
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments starting at $1,050/month. Close to highway, transportation, shopping and restaurants. Unit comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, intercom system. The tenant is responsible to pay electric and gas bills. Tenant is also responsible for heat. Section 8 welcome.
Make your stay more convenient with our free online rent payment and online maintenance request options. One year lease required. One month's rent and is payable in full, before tenant moves in.
Rental Terms
Move in fee: $350
Rent: $1,050
Application Fee: Applied
Available Now
For more details and showing appointments, please text or call 312.600.8924!
No Dogs Allowed
