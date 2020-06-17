1639 W 78th St 3E

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace online portal

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 online portal dogs allowed

Newly renovated Apartment Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 167722



Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments starting at $1,050/month. Close to highway, transportation, shopping and restaurants. Unit comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, intercom system. The tenant is responsible to pay electric and gas bills. Tenant is also responsible for heat. Section 8 welcome.

Make your stay more convenient with our free online rent payment and online maintenance request options. One year lease required. One month's rent and is payable in full, before tenant moves in.



Rental Terms

Move in fee: $350

Rent: $1,050

Application Fee: Applied

Available Now



For more details and showing appointments, please text or call 312.600.8924!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167722

Property Id 167722



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5819702)