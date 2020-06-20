All apartments in Chicago
1638 West Jonquil Ter.
1638 West Jonquil Ter.

1638 W Jonquil Ter · (773) 893-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1638 W Jonquil Ter, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
e-payments
key fob access
Apartment features: Modern Gray Kitchen Cabinets Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Spacious Living Room with Fireplace Media Wall In-unit Laundry Central Air Heat/AC 2 Renovated Bathrooms Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting Fireplace Media Wall Dark Wood Flooring Large en-suite Sunroom in Master Bedroom Back Porch Seating Area Reserved Gated Parking Available Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building features: Front door Intercom with Key Fob Security Access 24 HR Fitness Room Access at 7616 Marshfield Brand New Exterior Weather Efficient Windows Close to Starbucks, Restaurants, Shopping, Nightlife, Parks & Beaches Nearby Howard Red/Purple Line and Sheridan buses Management features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through your own resident portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 West Jonquil Ter. have any available units?
1638 West Jonquil Ter. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 West Jonquil Ter. have?
Some of 1638 West Jonquil Ter.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 West Jonquil Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
1638 West Jonquil Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 West Jonquil Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 West Jonquil Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 1638 West Jonquil Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 1638 West Jonquil Ter. does offer parking.
Does 1638 West Jonquil Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 West Jonquil Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 West Jonquil Ter. have a pool?
No, 1638 West Jonquil Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 1638 West Jonquil Ter. have accessible units?
No, 1638 West Jonquil Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 West Jonquil Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 West Jonquil Ter. has units with dishwashers.
