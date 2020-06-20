1638 West Jonquil Ter.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking e-payments key fob access

Apartment features: Modern Gray Kitchen Cabinets Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Spacious Living Room with Fireplace Media Wall In-unit Laundry Central Air Heat/AC 2 Renovated Bathrooms Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting Fireplace Media Wall Dark Wood Flooring Large en-suite Sunroom in Master Bedroom Back Porch Seating Area Reserved Gated Parking Available Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building features: Front door Intercom with Key Fob Security Access 24 HR Fitness Room Access at 7616 Marshfield Brand New Exterior Weather Efficient Windows Close to Starbucks, Restaurants, Shopping, Nightlife, Parks & Beaches Nearby Howard Red/Purple Line and Sheridan buses Management features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through your own resident portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease