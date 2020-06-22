All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1635 S Komensky Ave 2

1635 South Komensky Avenue · (773) 934-0708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1635 South Komensky Avenue, Chicago, IL 60623
North Lawndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
North Lawndale cozy 3BR with modern kitchen. - Property Id: 299116

North Lawndale 3BR in close distance to Cicero Ave, Ogden and I-290. Apartment features large bathroom, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinets, cozy bedrooms, good amount of closet space, separate living room.
Please note there is no laundry in this building. Sorry no pets.

Move in fee $750. Application fee $45.

Please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299116
Property Id 299116

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 have any available units?
1635 S Komensky Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 have?
Some of 1635 S Komensky Ave 2's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1635 S Komensky Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 S Komensky Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
