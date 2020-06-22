1635 S Komensky Ave 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

North Lawndale cozy 3BR with modern kitchen. - Property Id: 299116



North Lawndale 3BR in close distance to Cicero Ave, Ogden and I-290. Apartment features large bathroom, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinets, cozy bedrooms, good amount of closet space, separate living room.

Please note there is no laundry in this building. Sorry no pets.



Move in fee $750. Application fee $45.



Please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.



Equal Housing Opportunity

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299116

No Pets Allowed



