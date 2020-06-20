1635 N Honore St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Wicker Park Two bed / One bath - Property Id: 299074



Situated on a quiet tree-lined street close to the energy and excitement of Wicker Park, this intimate apartment building offers 4 pristine two-bedroom units with vintage details. Enjoy bright, spacious living areas, sizable kitchens, and central air conditioning. The building includes laundry facilities and backyard, plus available garage parking.Walk to countless neighborhood amenities, from bars and restaurants to the 606 Park/Bloomingdale Trail. The Damen Blue Line is also a few short blocks away for quick trips downtown and to O'Hare. Contact us for more information.

Listed by Peak Properties

Broker: Andrew Lowrance

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299074

No Dogs Allowed



