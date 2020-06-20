All apartments in Chicago
1635 N Honore St 1

1635 North Honore Street · (417) 234-0684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1635 North Honore Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Wicker Park Two bed / One bath - Property Id: 299074

Situated on a quiet tree-lined street close to the energy and excitement of Wicker Park, this intimate apartment building offers 4 pristine two-bedroom units with vintage details. Enjoy bright, spacious living areas, sizable kitchens, and central air conditioning. The building includes laundry facilities and backyard, plus available garage parking.Walk to countless neighborhood amenities, from bars and restaurants to the 606 Park/Bloomingdale Trail. The Damen Blue Line is also a few short blocks away for quick trips downtown and to O'Hare. Contact us for more information.
Listed by Peak Properties
Broker: Andrew Lowrance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299074
Property Id 299074

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 N Honore St 1 have any available units?
1635 N Honore St 1 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 N Honore St 1 have?
Some of 1635 N Honore St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 N Honore St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1635 N Honore St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 N Honore St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1635 N Honore St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1635 N Honore St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1635 N Honore St 1 does offer parking.
Does 1635 N Honore St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 N Honore St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 N Honore St 1 have a pool?
No, 1635 N Honore St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1635 N Honore St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1635 N Honore St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 N Honore St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 N Honore St 1 has units with dishwashers.
