1634 South prairie Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Prairie Court - South Loop's luxury townhome community built in 2017. This unit offers a spacious light-filled floor plan with an attached two-car garage, rooftop deck with ample outdoor living space and contemporary upscale finishes. About 2,800 square feet. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast area and counter seating, open dining room, and large terrace for grilling. Modern finishes throughout featuring quartz countertops, French door refrigerators, and gorgeous hardwood floors. Steps from all that the Loop has to offer.