Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:15 PM

1634 South prairie Avenue

1634 South Prairie Avenue · (312) 520-0053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1634 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2779 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Prairie Court - South Loop's luxury townhome community built in 2017. This unit offers a spacious light-filled floor plan with an attached two-car garage, rooftop deck with ample outdoor living space and contemporary upscale finishes. About 2,800 square feet. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast area and counter seating, open dining room, and large terrace for grilling. Modern finishes throughout featuring quartz countertops, French door refrigerators, and gorgeous hardwood floors. Steps from all that the Loop has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 South prairie Avenue have any available units?
1634 South prairie Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 South prairie Avenue have?
Some of 1634 South prairie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 South prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1634 South prairie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 South prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1634 South prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1634 South prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1634 South prairie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1634 South prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 South prairie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 South prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1634 South prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1634 South prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1634 South prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 South prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 South prairie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
