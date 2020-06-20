1634 N Western Ave 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Two bedroom + den available July 1st! - Property Id: 292474



This 2nd floor 2-bedroom + office, 1-bath apartment is available for rent July 1, 2020. There are hardwood floors throughout this unit, separate living & dining room, in unit washer/dryer, central A/C throughout. The blue line is a 2 1/2 block walk with a bus stop on the corner. Included in rent is a 1-car garage spot with remote control. Porch off the back deck as well.



Dogs ok under 30 lbs. In lieu of security deposit a $300 per person application fee will be charged.



Applicants need to provide a copy of their Credit Report.

