1634 N Western Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1634 N Western Ave 2

1634 North Western Avenue · (847) 414-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1634 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Two bedroom + den available July 1st! - Property Id: 292474

This 2nd floor 2-bedroom + office, 1-bath apartment is available for rent July 1, 2020. There are hardwood floors throughout this unit, separate living & dining room, in unit washer/dryer, central A/C throughout. The blue line is a 2 1/2 block walk with a bus stop on the corner. Included in rent is a 1-car garage spot with remote control. Porch off the back deck as well.

Dogs ok under 30 lbs. In lieu of security deposit a $300 per person application fee will be charged.

Applicants need to provide a copy of their Credit Report.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292474
Property Id 292474

(RLNE5826800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 N Western Ave 2 have any available units?
1634 N Western Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 N Western Ave 2 have?
Some of 1634 N Western Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 N Western Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1634 N Western Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 N Western Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 N Western Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1634 N Western Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1634 N Western Ave 2 does offer parking.
Does 1634 N Western Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 N Western Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 N Western Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1634 N Western Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1634 N Western Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1634 N Western Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 N Western Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 N Western Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
