1630 W LE MOYNE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Boutique new construction duplex down in unbeatable Wicker Park location! Very clean and modern 3Bed/2.5Ba w/ luxury finishes throughout. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops and breakfast bar, Bosch appliances. Open concept kitchen/dining/living room that has beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows allowing tons of natural light. Master en suite features bath w/ radiant heated floors and Calcutta porcelain tile, steam shower, and separate jetted air tub. Lower level has a large family room w/ high definition movie projector, built-in speakers, and wet bar. 2 bedrooms also on the lower level, plus laundry. Private roof deck over garage, perfect for entertaining. 1 garage parking space is also included. A++ location! Walk to everything Wicker Park & Bucktown offers, including restaurants, night life, the El & the 606! Available immediately. No smoking. No pets. 18 month lease desired.