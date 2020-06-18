All apartments in Chicago
1630 W LE MOYNE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:18 PM

1630 W LE MOYNE

1630 West Le Moyne Street · (805) 901-2656
Location

1630 West Le Moyne Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Boutique new construction duplex down in unbeatable Wicker Park location! Very clean and modern 3Bed/2.5Ba w/ luxury finishes throughout. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops and breakfast bar, Bosch appliances. Open concept kitchen/dining/living room that has beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows allowing tons of natural light. Master en suite features bath w/ radiant heated floors and Calcutta porcelain tile, steam shower, and separate jetted air tub. Lower level has a large family room w/ high definition movie projector, built-in speakers, and wet bar. 2 bedrooms also on the lower level, plus laundry. Private roof deck over garage, perfect for entertaining. 1 garage parking space is also included. A++ location! Walk to everything Wicker Park & Bucktown offers, including restaurants, night life, the El & the 606! Available immediately. No smoking. No pets. 18 month lease desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 W LE MOYNE have any available units?
1630 W LE MOYNE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 W LE MOYNE have?
Some of 1630 W LE MOYNE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 W LE MOYNE currently offering any rent specials?
1630 W LE MOYNE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 W LE MOYNE pet-friendly?
No, 1630 W LE MOYNE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1630 W LE MOYNE offer parking?
Yes, 1630 W LE MOYNE does offer parking.
Does 1630 W LE MOYNE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 W LE MOYNE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 W LE MOYNE have a pool?
No, 1630 W LE MOYNE does not have a pool.
Does 1630 W LE MOYNE have accessible units?
No, 1630 W LE MOYNE does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 W LE MOYNE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 W LE MOYNE does not have units with dishwashers.
