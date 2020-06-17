1629 S PRAIRIE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool hot tub sauna

EAST FACING 2BED/2BA W/ LAKE VIEWS (2 PARKING SPACES INCLUDED)

Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in South Loop! Highly upgraded unit with breathtaking views from every room! Kitchen features granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Separate bar for entertaining with a built in kegerator & tap system. Split bedroom floor plan with floor to ceiling windows. Beautiful hardwood floors, and in-unit washer/dryer. Large Master bedroom can fit a king size bed, has walk-in closet, bathroom with double vanities. Expansive views of Lake Michigan, Soldier Field and Museum Park. Premier Parking is included, which can fit 2 cars! Amenities include 24-hr door staff, outdoor pool, sundeck, party room and locker rooms with sauna/hot tubs, fitness center, and dry cleaning services. Pet Friendly!