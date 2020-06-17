All apartments in Chicago
1629 S PRAIRIE AVE
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:04 AM

1629 S PRAIRIE AVE

1629 South Prairie Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1629 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
EAST FACING 2BED/2BA W/ LAKE VIEWS (2 PARKING SPACES INCLUDED)
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in South Loop! Highly upgraded unit with breathtaking views from every room! Kitchen features granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Separate bar for entertaining with a built in kegerator & tap system. Split bedroom floor plan with floor to ceiling windows. Beautiful hardwood floors, and in-unit washer/dryer. Large Master bedroom can fit a king size bed, has walk-in closet, bathroom with double vanities. Expansive views of Lake Michigan, Soldier Field and Museum Park. Premier Parking is included, which can fit 2 cars! Amenities include 24-hr door staff, outdoor pool, sundeck, party room and locker rooms with sauna/hot tubs, fitness center, and dry cleaning services. Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE have any available units?
1629 S PRAIRIE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE have?
Some of 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1629 S PRAIRIE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE does offer parking.
Does 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE has a pool.
Does 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 S PRAIRIE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
