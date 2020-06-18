All apartments in Chicago
1626 S MORGAN ST
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:12 PM

1626 S MORGAN ST

1626 South Morgan Street · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1626 South Morgan Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2BD/2BA Gut Rehab in Pilsen! Available 10/1!
This beautifully rehabbed 2 bed/2 bath unit in Pilsen has everything you need! At the top floor of an historic 19th century 3-flat, it's spacious with amazing Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout. It features in-unit laundry, ample closet space, central heat and a/c, dishwasher, over-the-range microwave, communal yard with pergola, and a private balcony. Master bath includes a jacuzzi tub, and the sunny living room features a skylight and extra large front windows that offer unobstructed views of South Loop and the lake. Live just steps from the 18th street bars and restaurants! Parking is included with rent, providing enough space for two cars tandem. Available furnished. Request a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 S MORGAN ST have any available units?
1626 S MORGAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 S MORGAN ST have?
Some of 1626 S MORGAN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 S MORGAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1626 S MORGAN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 S MORGAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 1626 S MORGAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1626 S MORGAN ST offer parking?
Yes, 1626 S MORGAN ST does offer parking.
Does 1626 S MORGAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 S MORGAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 S MORGAN ST have a pool?
No, 1626 S MORGAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1626 S MORGAN ST have accessible units?
No, 1626 S MORGAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 S MORGAN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 S MORGAN ST has units with dishwashers.
