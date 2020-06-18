1626 S MORGAN ST

Amenities

Beautiful 2BD/2BA Gut Rehab in Pilsen! Available 10/1!

This beautifully rehabbed 2 bed/2 bath unit in Pilsen has everything you need! At the top floor of an historic 19th century 3-flat, it's spacious with amazing Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout. It features in-unit laundry, ample closet space, central heat and a/c, dishwasher, over-the-range microwave, communal yard with pergola, and a private balcony. Master bath includes a jacuzzi tub, and the sunny living room features a skylight and extra large front windows that offer unobstructed views of South Loop and the lake. Live just steps from the 18th street bars and restaurants! Parking is included with rent, providing enough space for two cars tandem. Available furnished. Request a showing today!