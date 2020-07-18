All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:04 PM

1609 North Lotus Ave.

1609 N Lotus Ave · (312) 316-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1609 N Lotus Ave, Chicago, IL 60639
Hermosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly updated spacious and bright 1BR 1BA unit with heat, water, and garbage included, tenant only pays electric. SECTION 8 VOUCHER HOLDERS PREFERRED or other SSI or Catholic Charties . In a quiet and clean building, this unit features hardwood floors, newly updated kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops, appliances, and flooring. Kitchen also features a pantry. Bathroom has also been remodeled and includes new ceramic tiles. $600 NON REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 North Lotus Ave. have any available units?
1609 North Lotus Ave. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1609 North Lotus Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1609 North Lotus Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 North Lotus Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1609 North Lotus Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1609 North Lotus Ave. offer parking?
No, 1609 North Lotus Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1609 North Lotus Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 North Lotus Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 North Lotus Ave. have a pool?
No, 1609 North Lotus Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1609 North Lotus Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1609 North Lotus Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 North Lotus Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 North Lotus Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 North Lotus Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 North Lotus Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
