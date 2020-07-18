1609 North Lotus Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Newly updated spacious and bright 1BR 1BA unit with heat, water, and garbage included, tenant only pays electric. SECTION 8 VOUCHER HOLDERS PREFERRED or other SSI or Catholic Charties . In a quiet and clean building, this unit features hardwood floors, newly updated kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops, appliances, and flooring. Kitchen also features a pantry. Bathroom has also been remodeled and includes new ceramic tiles. $600 NON REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE required



Terms: One year lease