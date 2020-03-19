All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1604 W Farragut Ave 1W

1604 W Farragut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1604 W Farragut Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 1W Available 06/15/20 Bright 2 Bed / 1 Bath Andersonville Apartment - Property Id: 291226

Come home to this bright, cheery, vintage 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit home! Both the living room and dining room each have a southern facing bay windows overlooking a mature tree lined street. This conveniently located unit is in west Andersonville and is just 2 blocks from the Clark St restaurant & shopping district. Available June 15.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291226
Property Id 291226

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5821649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W have any available units?
1604 W Farragut Ave 1W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W have?
Some of 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W currently offering any rent specials?
1604 W Farragut Ave 1W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W pet-friendly?
No, 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W offer parking?
No, 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W does not offer parking.
Does 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W have a pool?
No, 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W does not have a pool.
Does 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W have accessible units?
No, 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 W Farragut Ave 1W has units with dishwashers.
