1604 W Berteau Ave 2H

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful Studio in Lake View! - Property Id: 195353



This classic yellow-bricked walk-up in Lakeview is just steps from eclectic restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Our roomy studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments feature updated kitchens with dishwashers and rich hardwood flooring. Located near the Kennedy Expressway, Lake Shore Drive and public transportation, Berteau Manor is an ideal place to live! *Pictures may be of a similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change at any time*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195353

Property Id 195353



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5594021)