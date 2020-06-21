All apartments in Chicago
1604 W Berteau Ave 2H

1604 W Berteau Ave · (773) 629-1316
Location

1604 W Berteau Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 2H · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful Studio in Lake View! - Property Id: 195353

This classic yellow-bricked walk-up in Lakeview is just steps from eclectic restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Our roomy studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments feature updated kitchens with dishwashers and rich hardwood flooring. Located near the Kennedy Expressway, Lake Shore Drive and public transportation, Berteau Manor is an ideal place to live! *Pictures may be of a similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change at any time*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195353
Property Id 195353

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5594021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H have any available units?
1604 W Berteau Ave 2H has a unit available for $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H have?
Some of 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H currently offering any rent specials?
1604 W Berteau Ave 2H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H pet-friendly?
No, 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H offer parking?
No, 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H does not offer parking.
Does 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H have a pool?
No, 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H does not have a pool.
Does 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H have accessible units?
No, 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 W Berteau Ave 2H has units with dishwashers.
