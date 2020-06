Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Top Floor Unit - 4Bed/2Bath in Wicker Park! - Property Id: 293195



Beautiful Top Floor Unit - 4Bed/2Bath in Wicker Park!

This unit has been updated beautifully with quality craftsmanship. It has been completely remolded. LG appliances including large refrigerator and stove top in a great open kitchen space. Each bedroom has plenty of space. Living room is great for entertaining with friends and family. Washer and dryer in unit. Small pets preferred

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293195

Property Id 293195



(RLNE5829971)