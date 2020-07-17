All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W

1528 West Jonquil Terrace · (312) 451-4003
Location

1528 West Jonquil Terrace, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2W · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Chicago Condo - Property Id: 197329

2nd floor unit in 6 unit building, just a quick walk away from the lake and the Howard Red / Purple / Brown lines. Beautiful, modern condo with all the amenities. Large master bedroom with Spa tub in large double-vanity master bathroom and walk-in closet. Master also has full glass wall with sliding door opening to huge personal deck/patio. Other bedrooms are a good size - plenty of room for queen bed and furniture; both with double door closets. All doors throughout are solid wood. New stainless appliances, granite counters, solid cherry cabinets. Nice sized front balcony patio. Hardwood floors throughout with decorative inlay. Crown molding throughout. Den / dining room / kitchen open space. Wired for surround sound in den with in-ceiling speakers already installed. Wood-burning fireplace. Detached garage parking for one car; street parking easily available for other cars.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1528-w-jonquil-ter-chicago-il-unit-2w/197329
Property Id 197329

(RLNE5944050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W have any available units?
1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W have?
Some of 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W currently offering any rent specials?
1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W pet-friendly?
No, 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W offer parking?
Yes, 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W offers parking.
Does 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W have a pool?
No, 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W does not have a pool.
Does 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W have accessible units?
No, 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W has units with dishwashers.
