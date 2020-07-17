1528 W Jonquil Ter 2W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Chicago Condo - Property Id: 197329



2nd floor unit in 6 unit building, just a quick walk away from the lake and the Howard Red / Purple / Brown lines. Beautiful, modern condo with all the amenities. Large master bedroom with Spa tub in large double-vanity master bathroom and walk-in closet. Master also has full glass wall with sliding door opening to huge personal deck/patio. Other bedrooms are a good size - plenty of room for queen bed and furniture; both with double door closets. All doors throughout are solid wood. New stainless appliances, granite counters, solid cherry cabinets. Nice sized front balcony patio. Hardwood floors throughout with decorative inlay. Crown molding throughout. Den / dining room / kitchen open space. Wired for surround sound in den with in-ceiling speakers already installed. Wood-burning fireplace. Detached garage parking for one car; street parking easily available for other cars.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1528-w-jonquil-ter-chicago-il-unit-2w/197329

Property Id 197329



(RLNE5944050)