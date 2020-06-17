All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1520 S Wabash Ave

1520 South Wabash Avenue · (312) 998-6780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1520 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2664 · Avail. now

$2,664

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
green community
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
fire pit
gym
green community
bbq/grill
SOUTH LOOP! INDUSTRIAL 2BED,2BATH+BALCONY! - Property Id: 231932

SOUTH LOOP!!!!
INDUSTRIAL 2BED, 2BATH+BALCONY!

Exposed concrete
Floor2ceiling windows
Spacious layout
SS apps
Grohe fixtures
Quartz countertops
Laminate hardwood
In-unit W/D

AMENITIES
LEED Certification
24-Hr doorman
State-of-the-art gym
Outdoor terrace+fire pit+grill stations
Pet-friendly
Business center
PLUS SO MUCH MORE!
GRAND PARK JUST A FEW STEPS AWAY!
MUSEUM CAMPUS!
EASY ACCESS TO REDLINE+BROWNLINE!
290, 90/94!
JEWEL+TRADER JOES!
TONS OF RESTAURANTS+SHOPPING NEARBY!

Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

REF # 117
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231932
Property Id 231932

(RLNE5833919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 S Wabash Ave have any available units?
1520 S Wabash Ave has a unit available for $2,664 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 S Wabash Ave have?
Some of 1520 S Wabash Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 S Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1520 S Wabash Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 S Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 S Wabash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1520 S Wabash Ave offer parking?
No, 1520 S Wabash Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1520 S Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 S Wabash Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 S Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 1520 S Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1520 S Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 1520 S Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 S Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 S Wabash Ave has units with dishwashers.
