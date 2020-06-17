1520 S Wabash Ave

Amenities
SOUTH LOOP! INDUSTRIAL 2BED,2BATH+BALCONY! - Property Id: 231932
SOUTH LOOP!!!!
INDUSTRIAL 2BED, 2BATH+BALCONY!
Exposed concrete
Floor2ceiling windows
Spacious layout
SS apps
Grohe fixtures
Quartz countertops
Laminate hardwood
In-unit W/D
AMENITIES
LEED Certification
24-Hr doorman
State-of-the-art gym
Outdoor terrace+fire pit+grill stations
Pet-friendly
Business center
PLUS SO MUCH MORE!
GRAND PARK JUST A FEW STEPS AWAY!
MUSEUM CAMPUS!
EASY ACCESS TO REDLINE+BROWNLINE!
290, 90/94!
JEWEL+TRADER JOES!
TONS OF RESTAURANTS+SHOPPING NEARBY!
Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
