1519 Claremont

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Welcome to this sunny spacious, first floor walk up, extra wide 3 bedroom updated vintage unit boasts nicely sized rooms, flowing layout, high ceilings, tons of windows and beautiful hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen, with separate dining room and adjoining enclosed porch. Plenty of closet space including built-ins. Wonderful yard & patio. Central heat & A/C. HEAT & GAS INCLUDED. On-site coin-op laundry. No smoking. Easy street parking. $650 Move Fee in lieu of security deposit. Pet friendly ($350 Dog fee/$175 Cat fee). Perfect location, blocks to The 606, Blue Line, Division St. Restaurant Row, and Damen/North/Milwaukee restaurants, nightlife, and shopping. This is a great value with heat and gas included. Available 04/01/2020



Terms: One year lease