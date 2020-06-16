All apartments in Chicago
1519 Claremont
1519 Claremont

1519 N Claremont Ave · (773) 701-3493
Location

1519 N Claremont Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Welcome to this sunny spacious, first floor walk up, extra wide 3 bedroom updated vintage unit boasts nicely sized rooms, flowing layout, high ceilings, tons of windows and beautiful hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen, with separate dining room and adjoining enclosed porch. Plenty of closet space including built-ins. Wonderful yard & patio. Central heat & A/C. HEAT & GAS INCLUDED. On-site coin-op laundry. No smoking. Easy street parking. $650 Move Fee in lieu of security deposit. Pet friendly ($350 Dog fee/$175 Cat fee). Perfect location, blocks to The 606, Blue Line, Division St. Restaurant Row, and Damen/North/Milwaukee restaurants, nightlife, and shopping. This is a great value with heat and gas included. Available 04/01/2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Claremont have any available units?
1519 Claremont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Claremont have?
Some of 1519 Claremont's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Claremont currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Claremont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Claremont pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 Claremont is pet friendly.
Does 1519 Claremont offer parking?
No, 1519 Claremont does not offer parking.
Does 1519 Claremont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Claremont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Claremont have a pool?
No, 1519 Claremont does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Claremont have accessible units?
No, 1519 Claremont does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Claremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Claremont has units with dishwashers.
