1517 N Bell Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

1517 N Bell Ave

1517 North Bell Avenue · (773) 750-7632
Location

1517 North Bell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3BR2BA condo qualtiy 7/1 Wicker Park - Property Id: 296011

Offering a 1 month free rent incentive w/ a one year lease for July 1 lease date. A $3000 rent credit works out to $2750 . Please inquire about any other lease dates.

Condo quality renovated in 2017

Contemporary Interior, layout and finishes

High ceilings

Beautiful hardwood floors

3BR, all have a ceiling fan and fit a queen bed + furniture

2 BA

Custom closets w/storage

Open floor plan, living, dining, kitchen area

Stainless steel appliances including 5 burner stove, built-in microwave & dishwasher

Laundry

AC

Wired throughout and rooms have USB outlets

BRAND NEW, LARGE, outdoor deck

Apartment has nice sized rooms and plenty of work form home space if that becomes more important in the future.

Excellent location, close to everything, on a quiet side street.

Owner lives next door.

*Security Deposit equal to one month rent
*Tenant pays gas and electric
*No smoking allowed, entire building smoke-free

Shown by appointment only, please email for an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296011
Property Id 296011

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

