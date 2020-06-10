1517 N Bell Ave

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3BR2BA condo qualtiy 7/1 Wicker Park - Property Id: 296011
Offering a 1 month free rent incentive w/ a one year lease for July 1 lease date. A $3000 rent credit works out to $2750 . Please inquire about any other lease dates.
Condo quality renovated in 2017
Contemporary Interior, layout and finishes
High ceilings
Beautiful hardwood floors
3BR, all have a ceiling fan and fit a queen bed + furniture
2 BA
Custom closets w/storage
Open floor plan, living, dining, kitchen area
Stainless steel appliances including 5 burner stove, built-in microwave & dishwasher
Laundry
AC
Wired throughout and rooms have USB outlets
BRAND NEW, LARGE, outdoor deck
Apartment has nice sized rooms and plenty of work form home space if that becomes more important in the future.
Excellent location, close to everything, on a quiet side street.
Owner lives next door.
*Security Deposit equal to one month rent
*Tenant pays gas and electric
*No smoking allowed, entire building smoke-free
Shown by appointment only, please email for an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296011
Property Id 296011
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5841131)