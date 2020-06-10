1517 N Bell Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3BR2BA condo qualtiy 7/1 Wicker Park - Property Id: 296011



Offering a 1 month free rent incentive w/ a one year lease for July 1 lease date. A $3000 rent credit works out to $2750 . Please inquire about any other lease dates.



Condo quality renovated in 2017



Contemporary Interior, layout and finishes



High ceilings



Beautiful hardwood floors



3BR, all have a ceiling fan and fit a queen bed + furniture



2 BA



Custom closets w/storage



Open floor plan, living, dining, kitchen area



Stainless steel appliances including 5 burner stove, built-in microwave & dishwasher



Laundry



AC



Wired throughout and rooms have USB outlets



BRAND NEW, LARGE, outdoor deck



Apartment has nice sized rooms and plenty of work form home space if that becomes more important in the future.



Excellent location, close to everything, on a quiet side street.



Owner lives next door.



*Security Deposit equal to one month rent

*Tenant pays gas and electric

*No smoking allowed, entire building smoke-free



Shown by appointment only, please email for an appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296011

Property Id 296011



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841131)