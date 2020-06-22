1515 N Bell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bike storage yoga

Available 07/01/20 HUGE, BRIGHT & SUNNY 3BR2BA w/ YARD! Wicker Park - Property Id: 296014



Offering a one month free rent incentive with a one year lease for July 1. A $3300 rent credit works out to $3025/month.



HUGE, BRIGHT & SUNNY 3BR + den with tons of light, Central Air Conditioning, A YARD, garden, bike rack, lots of storage and free laundry in real historic Wicker Park. The apartment is the entire top floor of a three story walk up.



All bedrooms are big enough for a queen sized bed, plus furniture (approximately 12.5x9.5, 10.5x9.5, and 9.5x9)



Extra room, perfect for a den, office or yoga studio



Plenty of room to work from home if that becomes more important in the future



Large eat-in kitchen with a pantry



Central Air



The apartment is a rare gem. It is a charming mix of old and new. Who wouldn't love to have a yard and lots of outdoor space right about now?



Excellent location. This is a quiet, owner-occupied building on a quiet street close to everything fun.



*Security Deposit $3300

*No smoking

*Owner Occupied building

*Pets negotiable

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296014

