1515 N Bell Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1515 N Bell Ave

1515 North Bell Avenue · (773) 750-7632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 North Bell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3025 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bike storage
yoga
Available 07/01/20 HUGE, BRIGHT & SUNNY 3BR2BA w/ YARD! Wicker Park - Property Id: 296014

Offering a one month free rent incentive with a one year lease for July 1. A $3300 rent credit works out to $3025/month.

HUGE, BRIGHT & SUNNY 3BR + den with tons of light, Central Air Conditioning, A YARD, garden, bike rack, lots of storage and free laundry in real historic Wicker Park. The apartment is the entire top floor of a three story walk up.

All bedrooms are big enough for a queen sized bed, plus furniture (approximately 12.5x9.5, 10.5x9.5, and 9.5x9)

Extra room, perfect for a den, office or yoga studio

Plenty of room to work from home if that becomes more important in the future

Large eat-in kitchen with a pantry

Central Air

The apartment is a rare gem. It is a charming mix of old and new. Who wouldn't love to have a yard and lots of outdoor space right about now?

Excellent location. This is a quiet, owner-occupied building on a quiet street close to everything fun.

*Security Deposit $3300
*No smoking
*Owner Occupied building
*Pets negotiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296014
Property Id 296014

(RLNE5841325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 N Bell Ave have any available units?
1515 N Bell Ave has a unit available for $3,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 N Bell Ave have?
Some of 1515 N Bell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 N Bell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1515 N Bell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 N Bell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1515 N Bell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1515 N Bell Ave offer parking?
No, 1515 N Bell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1515 N Bell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 N Bell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 N Bell Ave have a pool?
No, 1515 N Bell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1515 N Bell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1515 N Bell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 N Bell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 N Bell Ave has units with dishwashers.
