1515 N Bell Ave

Available 07/01/20 HUGE, BRIGHT & SUNNY 3BR2BA w/ YARD! Wicker Park - Property Id: 296014
Offering a one month free rent incentive with a one year lease for July 1. A $3300 rent credit works out to $3025/month.
HUGE, BRIGHT & SUNNY 3BR + den with tons of light, Central Air Conditioning, A YARD, garden, bike rack, lots of storage and free laundry in real historic Wicker Park. The apartment is the entire top floor of a three story walk up.
All bedrooms are big enough for a queen sized bed, plus furniture (approximately 12.5x9.5, 10.5x9.5, and 9.5x9)
Extra room, perfect for a den, office or yoga studio
Plenty of room to work from home if that becomes more important in the future
Large eat-in kitchen with a pantry
Central Air
The apartment is a rare gem. It is a charming mix of old and new. Who wouldn't love to have a yard and lots of outdoor space right about now?
Excellent location. This is a quiet, owner-occupied building on a quiet street close to everything fun.
*Security Deposit $3300
*No smoking
*Owner Occupied building
*Pets negotiable
