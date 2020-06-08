1498 South State Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST / MUST SEE LOFT IN SOUTH LOOP W/ INTERNET & CABLE INCLD.

MUST SEE open loft in vintage 1890s-era building. East facing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom timber loft with 11’ ceilings! Kitchen with extra thick Granite countertops and, Maple Cabinetry. Hardwood throughout. Common rooftop deck and east facing private balcony features expansive East exposure -- Lake Michigan, City, Soldier Field, and park views. In-unit W/D! Gas, water, internet and basic cable included! Basement storage unit with a bike rack. Pets welcome!

Best location! Located in downtown Chicago (South Loop) and near numerous colleges (e.g., Columbia College (15 min walk), Illinois Institute of Technology (10-12 min bus), and the UIC campus). Within walking distance to shopping (Banana Republic, Target), grocery stores (Whole Foods, Mariano's), entertainment (Icon Movie Theater, bars), world-class museums, parks and the lakefront. Surrounding neighborhoods include: Loop, Chinatown, Pilsen, University Village, Greektown and Bridgeport. Just a short walk to the Roosevelt Red Line, bus stop right outside building (#29,62), and easy access to Lake Shore Drive and highways. Zoned residential street parking available. Smokers are not permitted.



