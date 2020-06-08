All apartments in Chicago
1498 South State Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

1498 South State Street

1498 South Halsted Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1765117
Location

1498 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Bridgeport

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
cable included
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
internet access
media room
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST / MUST SEE LOFT IN SOUTH LOOP W/ INTERNET & CABLE INCLD.
MUST SEE open loft in vintage 1890s-era building. East facing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom timber loft with 11’ ceilings! Kitchen with extra thick Granite countertops and, Maple Cabinetry. Hardwood throughout. Common rooftop deck and east facing private balcony features expansive East exposure -- Lake Michigan, City, Soldier Field, and park views. In-unit W/D! Gas, water, internet and basic cable included! Basement storage unit with a bike rack. Pets welcome!
Best location! Located in downtown Chicago (South Loop) and near numerous colleges (e.g., Columbia College (15 min walk), Illinois Institute of Technology (10-12 min bus), and the UIC campus). Within walking distance to shopping (Banana Republic, Target), grocery stores (Whole Foods, Mariano's), entertainment (Icon Movie Theater, bars), world-class museums, parks and the lakefront. Surrounding neighborhoods include: Loop, Chinatown, Pilsen, University Village, Greektown and Bridgeport. Just a short walk to the Roosevelt Red Line, bus stop right outside building (#29,62), and easy access to Lake Shore Drive and highways. Zoned residential street parking available. Smokers are not permitted.

Amenities:
Elevator, Storage, Balcony, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1498 South State Street have any available units?
1498 South State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1498 South State Street have?
Some of 1498 South State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1498 South State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1498 South State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1498 South State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1498 South State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1498 South State Street offer parking?
No, 1498 South State Street does not offer parking.
Does 1498 South State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1498 South State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1498 South State Street have a pool?
No, 1498 South State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1498 South State Street have accessible units?
No, 1498 South State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1498 South State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1498 South State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
