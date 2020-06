Amenities

Great spacious 2 bedroom + den/1 bathroom apartment available in Andersonville! Second floor unit in a two-flat building with in-unit laundry, parking, and more! Apartment Feature: Hardwood Floors Throughout Stainless Steel Appliances incl dishwasher Separate dining room Flexible den/office space/spare room King size bedrooms Washer/Dryer In-Unit Rent includes heat, water and trash pick up Tenants pay for cooking gas and electric Private balcony Shared back yard and patio Garage parking available for $150/month Cats are welcome. Smalls dogs considered case by case basis Living Room: 15X13 Dining Room: 15X14 Kitchen: 18X11 Master Bedroom: 14X10 2nd Bedroom: 13X10 Den: 10X10

