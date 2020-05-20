1459 S Michigan Ave 1801

Amenities

Three Bedroom Condo w/ 1 Parking Space INCLUDED!

Stunning three bedroom, two and half bathroom with full amenities in a condo high rise in the South Loop. Apartment features hardwood floors through out the apartment, modern bathrooms with vessel sinks. Open floor plan living room with balcony. The beautiful kitchen includes a dishwasher,granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances. Laundry in Unit. Parking Space included in Rent. South loop location, near Jewel, restaurants, Starbucks, Red, Blue, Orange and Pink lines, Metra and Amtrak. Right off Lake Shore Dr, near Soldier Field -and museums! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.



