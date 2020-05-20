All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1459 S Michigan Ave 1801
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1459 S Michigan Ave 1801

1459 South Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1459 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1459 S MICHIGAN, #1801 - Property Id: 283613

Three Bedroom Condo w/ 1 Parking Space INCLUDED!
Stunning three bedroom, two and half bathroom with full amenities in a condo high rise in the South Loop. Apartment features hardwood floors through out the apartment, modern bathrooms with vessel sinks. Open floor plan living room with balcony. The beautiful kitchen includes a dishwasher,granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances. Laundry in Unit. Parking Space included in Rent. South loop location, near Jewel, restaurants, Starbucks, Red, Blue, Orange and Pink lines, Metra and Amtrak. Right off Lake Shore Dr, near Soldier Field -and museums! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Amenities:
Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283613
Property Id 283613

(RLNE5853977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 have any available units?
1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 have?
Some of 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 currently offering any rent specials?
1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 is pet friendly.
Does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 offer parking?
Yes, 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 does offer parking.
Does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 have a pool?
No, 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 does not have a pool.
Does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 have accessible units?
No, 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 S Michigan Ave 1801 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
5452 S Ellis
5452 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2326 N Southport
2326 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2653 N Wayne
2653 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Pangea 8308 S Ingleside Avenue Apartments
8308 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College