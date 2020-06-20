All apartments in Chicago
1459 N Halsted St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1459 N Halsted St

1459 South Halsted Street · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1459 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $4397 · Avail. now

$4,397

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
pool
media room
Northeast view, lake/skyline - Property Id: 290663

This fantastic building promises unique luxury residence configurations with open plans, large windows with stunning views, and balconies for your own personal outdoor space. Inside, every detail has been carefully thought out, from walk-in closets, built-in desks and bar dining area in many residences, to dishwashers and washer/dryers in all homes. The 4th floor amenity area is your own private oasis in downtown Chicago. Invite friends over for a private viewing in the theater room. Swim a lap or two in the shimmering pool. Sip a glass of wine and enjoy good conversation by the warm outdoor fire pit. The finest in location, convenience, finishes and lifestyle.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290663
Property Id 290663

(RLNE5818898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 N Halsted St have any available units?
1459 N Halsted St has a unit available for $4,397 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 N Halsted St have?
Some of 1459 N Halsted St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 N Halsted St currently offering any rent specials?
1459 N Halsted St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 N Halsted St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 N Halsted St is pet friendly.
Does 1459 N Halsted St offer parking?
No, 1459 N Halsted St does not offer parking.
Does 1459 N Halsted St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 N Halsted St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 N Halsted St have a pool?
Yes, 1459 N Halsted St has a pool.
Does 1459 N Halsted St have accessible units?
No, 1459 N Halsted St does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 N Halsted St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 N Halsted St has units with dishwashers.
