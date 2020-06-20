1459 N Halsted St

Amenities

Northeast view, lake/skyline - Property Id: 290663



This fantastic building promises unique luxury residence configurations with open plans, large windows with stunning views, and balconies for your own personal outdoor space. Inside, every detail has been carefully thought out, from walk-in closets, built-in desks and bar dining area in many residences, to dishwashers and washer/dryers in all homes. The 4th floor amenity area is your own private oasis in downtown Chicago. Invite friends over for a private viewing in the theater room. Swim a lap or two in the shimmering pool. Sip a glass of wine and enjoy good conversation by the warm outdoor fire pit. The finest in location, convenience, finishes and lifestyle.



