1448 North Washtenaw Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, completely rehabbed 4BD+ Den/3BA duplex in fantastic West Town/Wicker Park location with parking included. Natural light floods this brand new condo-quality apartment with high ceilings and large windows off the living room. Features include Designer kitchen with brand new white Quartz Whirlpool appliances, grey European inspired cabinets, gorgeous marble bathrooms. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining with spacious living / dining combo. En-suite Master bedroom with marble and porcelain bath and built-in organized closets. No detail has been overlooked. In unit W/D. Enclosed porch with additional storage in rear. Open backyard. Individual central heat/air, high-efficiency furnaces & water tanks, electrical, & light fixtures. Awesome location, close to expressways and public transportation - Walk to Milwaukee, Division & North Ave.