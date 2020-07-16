All apartments in Chicago
1448 North Washtenaw Avenue
1448 North Washtenaw Avenue

1448 North Washtenaw Avenue
Location

1448 North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, completely rehabbed 4BD+ Den/3BA duplex in fantastic West Town/Wicker Park location with parking included. Natural light floods this brand new condo-quality apartment with high ceilings and large windows off the living room. Features include Designer kitchen with brand new white Quartz Whirlpool appliances, grey European inspired cabinets, gorgeous marble bathrooms. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining with spacious living / dining combo. En-suite Master bedroom with marble and porcelain bath and built-in organized closets. No detail has been overlooked. In unit W/D. Enclosed porch with additional storage in rear. Open backyard. Individual central heat/air, high-efficiency furnaces & water tanks, electrical, & light fixtures. Awesome location, close to expressways and public transportation - Walk to Milwaukee, Division & North Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue have any available units?
1448 North Washtenaw Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue have?
Some of 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1448 North Washtenaw Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue offers parking.
Does 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 North Washtenaw Avenue has units with dishwashers.
