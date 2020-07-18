All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1440 S Michigan Ave 420

1440 South Michigan Avenue · (312) 965-7391
Location

1440 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 420 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 420 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment in South Loop! - Property Id: 315937

Cute 1 bed 1 bath lofted condo in desirable South Loop! Hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, and large bedroom. Exposed ductwork throughout with private balcony off living room. Lots of storage! Washer/dryer in unit for easy laundry. Garage parking included! No pets. The South Loop has so much to offer--from Northerly Island, Soldier Field to restaurants, bars and entertainment. Available 9/1! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1440-s-michigan-ave-chicago-il-unit-420/315937
Property Id 315937

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 have any available units?
1440 S Michigan Ave 420 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 have?
Some of 1440 S Michigan Ave 420's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 currently offering any rent specials?
1440 S Michigan Ave 420 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 pet-friendly?
No, 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 offer parking?
Yes, 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 offers parking.
Does 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 have a pool?
No, 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 does not have a pool.
Does 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 have accessible units?
No, 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 S Michigan Ave 420 has units with dishwashers.
