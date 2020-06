Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BTH in Old Town two blocks away from the Brown Line. Unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, central a/c, two fireplaces and great bedrooms sizes with closets. Rear balcony perfect for summertime and a rooftop deck. Furnished available for an additional fee. Walking distance to Wells St, North Ave beach, restaurants, shopping and more. Move-in special, 1/2 off rent for April move in!!