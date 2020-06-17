All apartments in Chicago
1436 Thome
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

1436 Thome

1436 W Thome Ave · (773) 784-9100
Location

1436 W Thome Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Impeccably maintained Edgewater 1 bedroom apartment, formal living room, arched entry ways, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen with built-in hutch, generous sized bedroom, great closet space, premium quality replacement windows, low "e" and argon. Building offers laundry room, storage, patio with gas grill and is conveniently located by transportation and shopping, $1,450, heat included, cats ok, dog possible up to 40 pounds with a $35/month pet rent.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Thome have any available units?
1436 Thome has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 Thome have?
Some of 1436 Thome's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Thome currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Thome isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Thome pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 Thome is pet friendly.
Does 1436 Thome offer parking?
No, 1436 Thome does not offer parking.
Does 1436 Thome have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Thome does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Thome have a pool?
No, 1436 Thome does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Thome have accessible units?
No, 1436 Thome does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Thome have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Thome does not have units with dishwashers.
