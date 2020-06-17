1436 Thome

Amenities
Impeccably maintained Edgewater 1 bedroom apartment, formal living room, arched entry ways, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen with built-in hutch, generous sized bedroom, great closet space, premium quality replacement windows, low "e" and argon. Building offers laundry room, storage, patio with gas grill and is conveniently located by transportation and shopping, $1,450, heat included, cats ok, dog possible up to 40 pounds with a $35/month pet rent.
Terms: One year lease