1433 W LUNT AVE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:31 AM

1433 W LUNT AVE

1433 West Lunt Avenue · (269) 245-7496
Location

1433 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Spacious One Bedroom in Rogers Park!
Walk into this gated courtyard to find beautifully renovated apartments ready to be called home. These apartments seamlessly integrate modern finishes, such as updated kitchen and bathroom, with the building's original character, such as built-in storage alcoves and hardwood flooring, to create unique spaces that inspire our residents. The location cannot be surpassed. Restaurants are located less than a block from CTA red line stop and local businesses on Morse Avenue and Glenwood Avenue. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 W LUNT AVE have any available units?
1433 W LUNT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1433 W LUNT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1433 W LUNT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 W LUNT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1433 W LUNT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1433 W LUNT AVE offer parking?
No, 1433 W LUNT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1433 W LUNT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 W LUNT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 W LUNT AVE have a pool?
No, 1433 W LUNT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1433 W LUNT AVE have accessible units?
No, 1433 W LUNT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 W LUNT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 W LUNT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 W LUNT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 W LUNT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
