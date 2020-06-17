1433 W LUNT AVE

Amenities

Spacious One Bedroom in Rogers Park!

Walk into this gated courtyard to find beautifully renovated apartments ready to be called home. These apartments seamlessly integrate modern finishes, such as updated kitchen and bathroom, with the building's original character, such as built-in storage alcoves and hardwood flooring, to create unique spaces that inspire our residents. The location cannot be surpassed. Restaurants are located less than a block from CTA red line stop and local businesses on Morse Avenue and Glenwood Avenue. *Photos may be of similar unit*