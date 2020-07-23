All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1431 W Addison St 2

1431 West Addison Street · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1431 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 1431 W ADDISON, #2 - Property Id: 308256

Must See 2 Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Lakeview!
Charming 2 Bedroom apartment in Prime Lakeview Location! This spacious unit features an updated kitchen and modern bath. Cats welcome. 1 Block to Southport Corridor w/grocery, shopping, restaurants and more! Short walk to Wrigley Field. Close to public transportation. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1431-w-addison-st-chicago-il-unit-2/308256
Property Id 308256

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5964289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 W Addison St 2 have any available units?
1431 W Addison St 2 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 W Addison St 2 have?
Some of 1431 W Addison St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 W Addison St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1431 W Addison St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 W Addison St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 W Addison St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1431 W Addison St 2 offer parking?
No, 1431 W Addison St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1431 W Addison St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 W Addison St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 W Addison St 2 have a pool?
No, 1431 W Addison St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1431 W Addison St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1431 W Addison St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 W Addison St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 W Addison St 2 has units with dishwashers.
