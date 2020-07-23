1431 W Addison St 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 1431 W ADDISON, #2



Must See 2 Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Lakeview!

Charming 2 Bedroom apartment in Prime Lakeview Location! This spacious unit features an updated kitchen and modern bath. Cats welcome. 1 Block to Southport Corridor w/grocery, shopping, restaurants and more! Short walk to Wrigley Field. Close to public transportation. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.



No Dogs Allowed



